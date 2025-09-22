Unternehmensverzeichnis
Aurora
Aurora Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Aurora reicht von $180K pro year für P4 bis $571K pro year für P8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $253K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Auroras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P4
Software Engineer I(Einstiegslevel)
$180K
$145K
$21.2K
$14.7K
P5
Software Engineer II
$222K
$164K
$42.3K
$15.3K
P6
Senior Software Engineer
$314K
$208K
$88.5K
$18K
P7
Staff Software Engineer
$379K
$226K
$124K
$28.6K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Aurora unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Aurora unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Aurora in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $570,784. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Aurora für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $244,000.

