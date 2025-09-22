Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Aurora reicht von $180K pro year für P4 bis $571K pro year für P8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $253K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Auroras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P4
$180K
$145K
$21.2K
$14.7K
P5
$222K
$164K
$42.3K
$15.3K
P6
$314K
$208K
$88.5K
$18K
P7
$379K
$226K
$124K
$28.6K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Aurora unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Aurora unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)