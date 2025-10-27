Unternehmensverzeichnis
ATS Automation
Das mittlere Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei ATS Automation beläuft sich auf CA$96.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ATS Automations Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
ATS Automation
Mechanical Engineer
Cambridge, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$96.5K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
CA$96.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei ATS Automation in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$100,462. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ATS Automation für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$93,793.

