Ather Energy Gehälter

Ather Energys Gehaltsbereich reicht von $19,714 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Marketing am unteren Ende bis $25,089 für einen Personalvermittler am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Ather Energy. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/9/2025

$160K

Personalwesen
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Produktdesigner
$20.9K

Personalvermittler
$25.1K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Ather Energy ist Personalvermittler at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $25,089. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ather Energy beträgt $21,255.

