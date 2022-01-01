Unternehmensverzeichnis
Asurion
Asurion Gehälter

Asurions Gehaltsbereich reicht von $44,100 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Information Technologist (IT) am unteren Ende bis $230,000 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Asurion. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Datenwissenschaftler
Median $160K
Produktmanager
Median $145K

Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $230K
Business-Analyst
Median $93K
Produktdesigner
Median $123K
Buchhalter
$57.1K
Manager für Geschäftsabläufe
$94.9K
Kundenservice
$52.8K
Data-Science-Manager
$179K
Finanzanalyst
$69.3K
Personalwesen
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Recht
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing-Operations
$118K
Produktdesign-Manager
$185K
Programmmanager
$156K
Vertrieb
$65.3K
Lösungsarchitekt
$72.6K
UX-Forscher
$139K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Asurion ist Software-Engineering-Manager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $230,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Asurion beträgt $123,333.

Weitere Ressourcen