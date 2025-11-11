Unternehmensverzeichnis
Aston
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Backend Software-Entwickler

  • Russia

Aston Backend Software-Entwickler Gehälter in Russia

Das mittlere Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütungspaket in Russia bei Aston beläuft sich auf RUB 1.89M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Astons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/11/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Aston
Software Engineer
Rostov-On-Don, RO, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
RUB 1.89M
Stufe
M2
Grundgehalt
RUB 1.89M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Aston?
Block logo
+RUB 4.78M
Robinhood logo
+RUB 7.34M
Stripe logo
+RUB 1.65M
Datadog logo
+RUB 2.89M
Verily logo
+RUB 1.81M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend Software-Entwickler bei Aston in Russia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 3,278,471. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Aston für die Position Backend Software-Entwickler in Russia beträgt RUB 1,890,538.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Aston gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen