Aston Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Belarus

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Belarus bei Aston beläuft sich auf BYN 121K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Astons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Aston
Software Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
BYN 121K
Stufe
Senior Software Engineer
Grundgehalt
BYN 121K
Stock (/yr)
BYN 0
Bonus
BYN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Aston in Belarus liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von BYN 139,977. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Aston für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Belarus beträgt BYN 120,658.

