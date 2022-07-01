Unternehmensverzeichnis
Astellas Gene Therapies
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Astellas Gene Therapies mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    Astellas Gene Therapies is an Astellas Center of Excellence developing genetic medicines with the potential to deliver transformative value for patients. Based on an innovative scientific approach and industry leading internal manufacturing capability and expertise, we are currently exploring three gene therapy modalities: gene replacement, exon skipping gene therapy, and vectorized RNA knockdown and will also advance additional Astellas gene therapy programs toward clinical investigation. We are based in San Francisco, with manufacturing and laboratory facilities in South San Francisco and Sanford, North Carolina.

    astellasgenetherapies.com
    Website
    2012
    Gründungsjahr
    420
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $50M-$100M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Astellas Gene Therapies gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Uber
    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen