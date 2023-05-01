Unternehmensverzeichnis
Association Member Benefits Advisors
    • Über uns

    Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA) is a full-service agency that provides exclusive negotiated insurance benefits programs and discounts on travel, electronics, dining, and more for Associations that represent Active and Retired Teachers, School Employees, State Employees, Firefighters, and more. They offer a positive, fun, team-oriented atmosphere and provide training through their Fast Start University (FSU) to help their advisors achieve their highest goals and aspirations. AMBA provides leads at no cost, awards, exclusive trips, incentives, and endorsements.

    https://amba.info
    Website
    2001
    Gründungsjahr
    532
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $100M-$250M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Weitere Ressourcen