Die Reliability Engineer-Vergütung in United States bei Apple beträgt $166K pro year für ICT3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $148K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Apples Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
ICT2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
$166K
$125K
$26K
$15K
ICT4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Apple unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (12.50% halbjährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (12.50% halbjährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (12.50% halbjährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (12.50% halbjährlich)
