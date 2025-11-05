Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Montreal bei AppDirect reicht von CA$83K pro year für P1 bis CA$145K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Montreal beläuft sich auf CA$110K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für AppDirects Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
CA$124K
CA$118K
CA$2.4K
CA$3.4K
P4
CA$145K
CA$136K
CA$465.5
CA$9.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei AppDirect unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)