AppDirect
AppDirect Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Montreal

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Montreal bei AppDirect reicht von CA$83K pro year für P1 bis CA$145K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Montreal beläuft sich auf CA$110K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für AppDirects Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
Software Engineer
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$124K
CA$118K
CA$2.4K
CA$3.4K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$145K
CA$136K
CA$465.5
CA$9.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei AppDirect unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei AppDirect in Greater Montreal liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$159,303. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei AppDirect für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Montreal beträgt CA$112,281.

