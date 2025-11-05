Unternehmensverzeichnis
Apexon
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Apexon Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei Apexon beläuft sich auf ₹1.29M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Apexons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Apexon
Backend Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.29M
Stufe
JL6A
Grundgehalt
₹1.29M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Apexon?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Apexon in Mumbai Metropolitan Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,905,984. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Apexon für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beträgt ₹713,107.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Apexon gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Snap
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen