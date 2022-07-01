Unternehmensverzeichnis
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Gehälter

Apex Fintech Solutions's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $47,264 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) am unteren Ende bis $200,000 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Apex Fintech Solutions. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $132K

Backend-Softwareingenieur

Produktmanager
Median $200K
Business Analyst
$90K

Data Scientist
$111K
Personalwesen
$163K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$47.3K
Programmmanager
$80.4K
Vertrieb
$163K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Apex Fintech Solutions gemeldet wurde, ist Produktmanager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $200,000. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Apex Fintech Solutions gemeldet wurde, beträgt $121,275.

