Unternehmensverzeichnis
Aon
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Aktuar

  • Alle Aktuar-Gehälter

  • Greater London Area

Aon Aktuar Gehälter in Greater London Area

Das mittlere Aktuar-Vergütungspaket in Greater London Area bei Aon beläuft sich auf £50.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Aons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Aon
Actuary
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£50.6K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
£50.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Aon?
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Aktuar Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Aktuar bei Aon in Greater London Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £126,433. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Aon für die Position Aktuar in Greater London Area beträgt £50,562.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Aon gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Willis Towers Watson
  • EQ
  • BlackRock
  • Broadridge
  • Lazard
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen