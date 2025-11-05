Unternehmensverzeichnis
Aon
Aon Aktuar Gehälter in Canada

Das mittlere Aktuar-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Aon beläuft sich auf CA$63.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Aons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Aon
Benefits Analyst
Montreal, QC, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$63.5K
Stufe
Analyst 1
Grundgehalt
CA$60.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Aon?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Aktuar bei Aon in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$76,260. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Aon für die Position Aktuar in Canada beträgt CA$60,737.

Weitere Ressourcen