ANZ Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei ANZ reicht von ₹1.8M pro year für Junior Software Engineer bis ₹3.46M pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹1.79M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ANZs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ANZ?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ANZ in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,964,234. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ANZ für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹1,788,521.

