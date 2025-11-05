Unternehmensverzeichnis
ANZ Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Greater Melbourne Area

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Greater Melbourne Area bei ANZ reicht von A$126K pro year für Data Scientist bis A$171K pro year für Senior Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Melbourne Area beläuft sich auf A$119K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ANZs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Data Scientist
A$126K
A$121K
A$0
A$5K
Senior Data Scientist
A$171K
A$159K
A$0
A$11.6K
Lead Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von A$177,901. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ANZ für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Greater Melbourne Area beträgt A$142,866.

