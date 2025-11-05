Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Greater Melbourne Area bei ANZ reicht von A$126K pro year für Data Scientist bis A$171K pro year für Senior Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Melbourne Area beläuft sich auf A$119K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ANZs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Data Scientist
A$126K
A$121K
A$0
A$5K
Senior Data Scientist
A$171K
A$159K
A$0
A$11.6K
Lead Data Scientist
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
