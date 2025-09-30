Unternehmensverzeichnis
ANYbotics
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Zurich Area

ANYbotics Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Zurich Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Zurich Area bei ANYbotics beläuft sich auf CHF 89.9K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ANYboticss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ANYbotics
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Gesamt pro Jahr
CHF 89.9K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
CHF 89.9K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ANYbotics?

CHF 134K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ANYbotics in Greater Zurich Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CHF 97,857. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ANYbotics für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Zurich Area beträgt CHF 89,923.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für ANYbotics gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Google
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • Square
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen