Ant Group Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Shanghai Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Shanghai Area bei Ant Group beläuft sich auf CN¥557K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ant Groups Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Ant Group
Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
CN¥557K
Stufe
P6
Grundgehalt
CN¥557K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ant Group?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Ant Group in Greater Shanghai Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CN¥992,625. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ant Group für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Shanghai Area beträgt CN¥551,015.

