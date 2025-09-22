Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ant Group
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Ant Group Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in China bei Ant Group beläuft sich auf CN¥499K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ant Groups Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Ant Group
Software Engineer
Beijing, BJ, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
CN¥499K
Stufe
11
Grundgehalt
CN¥499K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ant Group?

CN¥1.15M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة Software-Ingenieur في Ant Group in China تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CN¥901,504. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ant Group لوظيفة Software-Ingenieur in China هو CN¥475,976.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Ant Group gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • SmartThings
  • Shipt
  • WeRide.ai
  • GoGuardian
  • Netradyne
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen