Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in China bei Ant Group beläuft sich auf CN¥638K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ant Groups Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Ant Group
Data Scientist
Hangzhou, ZJ, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
CN¥638K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
CN¥488K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥150K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ant Group?

CN¥1.15M

The highest paying salary package reported for a Datenwissenschaftler at Ant Group in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥881,043. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ant Group for the Datenwissenschaftler role in China is CN¥590,640.

