Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Ansys reicht von ₹1.93M pro year für P1 bis ₹3.9M pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.37M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
₹1.93M
₹1.72M
₹155K
₹59.4K
P2
₹2.6M
₹2.09M
₹284K
₹225K
P3
₹3.95M
₹3.05M
₹801K
₹103K
P4
₹3.9M
₹3.24M
₹481K
₹186K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
