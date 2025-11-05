Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Delhi Area bei Ansys beträgt ₹3.91M pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Delhi Area beläuft sich auf ₹2.28M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
₹3.91M
₹3.03M
₹675K
₹202K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
