Die Personalvermittler-Vergütung in United States bei Ansys beträgt $99K pro year für P2. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025
Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
