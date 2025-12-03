Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Canada bei Ansys beträgt CA$125K pro year für P3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$122K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$90.2K
$85.7K
$2.6K
$1.8K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
JAHR 1
33%
JAHR 2
33%
JAHR 3
Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)
