  • Gehälter
  • Maschinenbauingenieur

  • Alle Maschinenbauingenieur-Gehälter

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Ansys Maschinenbauingenieur Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Ansys reicht von $176K pro year für P3 bis $284K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $186K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$176K
$149K
$12.9K
$14.2K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

33%

JAHR 1

33%

JAHR 2

33%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei Ansys in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $290,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ansys für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $190,700.

