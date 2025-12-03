Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ansys
Ansys Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Ansys beläuft sich auf $209K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ansyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Ansys
Lead Application Engineer
San Jose, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$209K
Stufe
Grundgehalt
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$19K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ansys?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

33%

JAHR 1

33%

JAHR 2

33%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Ansys unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)

  • 33% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Ansys in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $219,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ansys für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $180,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

