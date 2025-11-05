Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Denver And Boulder Area bei Angi reicht von $143K pro year für L1 bis $252K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beläuft sich auf $183K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Angis Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$143K
$126K
$10.7K
$6K
L2
$168K
$148K
$11K
$9.5K
L3
$157K
$153K
$4.8K
$0
L4
$252K
$203K
$34K
$15K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Angi unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)