  Gehälter
  Software-Ingenieur

  Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Angi Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Denver And Boulder Area bei Angi reicht von $143K pro year für L1 bis $252K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beläuft sich auf $183K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Angis Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
$143K
$126K
$10.7K
$6K
L2
Software Engineer 2
$168K
$148K
$11K
$9.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer 1
$157K
$153K
$4.8K
$0
L4
Senior Software Engineer 2
$252K
$203K
$34K
$15K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Angi unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Angi in Greater Denver And Boulder Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $252,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Angi für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beträgt $173,000.

Weitere Ressourcen