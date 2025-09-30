Unternehmensverzeichnis
Angel One
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Angel One Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei Angel One beläuft sich auf ₹2.38M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Angel Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Angel One
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.38M
Stufe
SDE 1
Grundgehalt
₹2.18M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹198K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Angel One?

₹13.95M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Angel One in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,199,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Angel One for the Software-Ingenieur role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹2,282,121.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Angel One gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen