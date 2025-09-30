Unternehmensverzeichnis
Angel One Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Angel One reicht von ₹3.05M pro year bis ₹6.87M. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹3.8M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Angel Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
SDE 1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE 2
₹3.68M
₹3.27M
₹252K
₹161K
SDE 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Angel One?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Angel One in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹6,874,631. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Angel One für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹3,817,011.

