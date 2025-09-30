Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Angel One reicht von ₹3.05M pro year bis ₹6.87M. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹3.8M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Angel Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
SDE 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE 2
₹3.68M
₹3.27M
₹252K
₹161K
SDE 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen