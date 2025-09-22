Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Ampere Computing reicht von $170K pro year für L6 bis $275K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $198K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ampere Computings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
$170K
$142K
$17K
$11.3K
L7
$156K
$129K
$0
$26.5K
L8
$275K
$187K
$45.7K
$42.7K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
