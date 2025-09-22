Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ampere Computing
Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Ampere Computing reicht von $189K pro year für L6 bis $364K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $196K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ampere Computings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
Principal Engineer
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
Senior Principal Engineer
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

