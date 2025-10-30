Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei American Airlines reicht von $100K pro year für L3 bis $127K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $120K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für American Airliness Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$100K
$99K
$0
$1.3K
L4
$127K
$127K
$0
$250
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
