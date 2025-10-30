Die Datenanalyst-Vergütung in United States bei American Airlines reicht von $86.5K pro year für L3 bis $103K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $93K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für American Airliness Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$86.5K
$86.5K
$0
$0
L4
$103K
$103K
$0
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
