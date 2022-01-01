Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ambry Genetics
Ambry Genetics Gehälter

Ambry Geneticss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $71,400 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Business-Analyst am unteren Ende bis $226,860 für einen Datenwissenschaftler am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Ambry Genetics. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $115K
Business-Analyst
$71.4K
Datenwissenschaftler
$227K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produktdesigner
$123K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Ambry Genetics ist Datenwissenschaftler at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $226,860. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ambry Genetics beträgt $119,003.

