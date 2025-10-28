Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Alteryx reicht von ₹2.27M pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis ₹7.01M pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.21M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Alteryxs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.27M
₹1.83M
₹260K
₹182K
Software Engineer
₹3.43M
₹2.65M
₹542K
₹237K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.97M
₹4.6M
₹1.14M
₹227K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.01M
₹5.88M
₹769K
₹359K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.4%
JAHR 3
Bei Alteryx unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.40% jährlich)