ALTEN Maschinenbauingenieur Gehälter in Philadelphia Area

Die Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütung in Philadelphia Area bei ALTEN beträgt $73.5K pro year für Mechanical Engineer II. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Philadelphia Area beläuft sich auf $72K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ALTENs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$73.5K
$73.5K
$0
$0
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Maschinenbauingenieur at ALTEN in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $75,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALTEN for the Maschinenbauingenieur role in Philadelphia Area is $72,000.

