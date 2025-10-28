Unternehmensverzeichnis
ALTEN
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Datenwissenschaftler

  • Alle Datenwissenschaftler-Gehälter

ALTEN Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei ALTEN beläuft sich auf CA$113K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ALTENs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ALTEN
Data Scientist
Montreal, QC, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$113K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
CA$113K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ALTEN?
Block logo
+CA$80.8K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Datenwissenschaftler Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei ALTEN in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$114,348. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ALTEN für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Canada beträgt CA$113,366.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für ALTEN gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Sopra Steria
  • Ideagen Plc
  • Murex
  • Capgemini
  • Arcesium
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen