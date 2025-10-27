Unternehmensverzeichnis
AlphaSights
AlphaSights Vertrieb Gehälter

Das mittlere Vertrieb-Vergütungspaket in United States bei AlphaSights beläuft sich auf $135K pro year. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
AlphaSights
Account Manager
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$115K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Vertrieb bei AlphaSights in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $150,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei AlphaSights für die Position Vertrieb in United States beträgt $80,000.

