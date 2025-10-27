Unternehmensverzeichnis
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in India bei AlphaGrep Securities beläuft sich auf ₹9.41M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für AlphaGrep Securitiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
AlphaGrep Securities
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹9.41M
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
₹9.41M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei AlphaGrep Securities in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹13,068,538. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei AlphaGrep Securities für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in India beträgt ₹9,407,029.

Weitere Ressourcen