Allstate
  • Pune Metropolitan Region

Allstate Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Pune Metropolitan Region

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Pune Metropolitan Region bei Allstate beträgt ₹2.19M pro year für B2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Pune Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf ₹3.11M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
A1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B2
₹2.19M
₹2.02M
₹0
₹162K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allstate?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Allstate in Pune Metropolitan Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹4,356,331. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Allstate für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Pune Metropolitan Region beträgt ₹3,113,526.

