Allstate Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in New York City Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Allstate beträgt $75.5K pro year für A1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $67.5K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
A1
(Einstiegslevel)
$75.5K
$75.5K
$0
$0
A2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allstate?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Allstate in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $90,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allstate for the Software-Ingenieur role in New York City Area is $67,477.

Weitere Ressourcen