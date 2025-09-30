Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Allstate beträgt $75.5K pro year für A1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $67.5K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
A1
$75.5K
$75.5K
$0
$0
A2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***