Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Allstate reicht von ₹984K pro year für B1 bis ₹2.33M pro year für B2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.58M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
A1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹984K
₹976K
₹0
₹7.5K
B2
₹2.33M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹108K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
