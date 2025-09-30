Unternehmensverzeichnis
Allstate
Allstate Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in India

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Allstate reicht von ₹984K pro year für B1 bis ₹2.33M pro year für B2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.58M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
A1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹984K
₹976K
₹0
₹7.5K
B2
₹2.33M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹108K
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
₹13.94M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allstate?

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Software-Ingenieur в Allstate in India составляет ₹3,553,552 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Allstate для позиции Software-Ingenieur in India составляет ₹1,578,089.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Citi
  • Pacific Life
  • Genworth Financial
  • Equitable
  • CNO Financial Group
Weitere Ressourcen