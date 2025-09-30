Unternehmensverzeichnis
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Allstate Aktuar Gehälter in Greater Chicago Area

Die Aktuar-Vergütung in Greater Chicago Area bei Allstate beträgt $90K pro year für Analyst. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area beläuft sich auf $105K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Analyst
$90K
$90K
$0
$0
Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Aktuar bei Allstate in Greater Chicago Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $189,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Allstate für die Position Aktuar in Greater Chicago Area beträgt $105,000.

