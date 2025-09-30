Unternehmensverzeichnis
Allstate
Allstate Aktuar Gehälter in Canada

Das mittlere Aktuar-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Allstate beläuft sich auf CA$74.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allstates Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Allstate
Actuarial Analyst
Markham, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$74.6K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
CA$74.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allstate?

CA$226K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Aktuar at Allstate in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$191,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allstate for the Aktuar role in Canada is CA$74,613.

Weitere Ressourcen