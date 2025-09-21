Unternehmensverzeichnis
Allianz
Allianz Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei Allianz beläuft sich auf €72.2K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allianzs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/21/2025

Median-Paket
Allianz
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€72.2K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
€61.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€10.6K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allianz?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Allianz in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €101,779. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Allianz für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Germany beträgt €67,394.

