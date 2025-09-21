Unternehmensverzeichnis
Allianz
Allianz Business-Analyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Business-Analyst-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei Allianz beläuft sich auf €67.9K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allianzs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/21/2025

Allianz
Business Analyst
Munich, BY, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€67.9K
Stufe
Mid
Grundgehalt
€63.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allianz?

€142K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Business-Analyst bei Allianz in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €82,762. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Allianz für die Position Business-Analyst in Germany beträgt €66,799.

