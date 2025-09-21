Unternehmensverzeichnis
Allianz
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Buchhalter

  • Alle Buchhalter-Gehälter

Allianz Buchhalter Gehälter

Das mittlere Buchhalter-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei Allianz beläuft sich auf €49.7K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Allianzs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/21/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Allianz
Accountant
Munich, BY, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€49.7K
Stufe
S2
Grundgehalt
€49.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Allianz?

€142K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Buchhalter Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Buchhalter at Allianz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €72,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz for the Buchhalter role in Germany is €49,721.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Allianz gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Munich Re Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen