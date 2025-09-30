Unternehmensverzeichnis
Akveo
Akveo Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Warsaw Metropolitan Area bei Akveo beläuft sich auf PLN 225K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Akveos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Akveo
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Gesamt pro Jahr
PLN 225K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
PLN 225K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Akveo?

PLN 600K

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Akveo in Warsaw Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 266,328. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Akveo für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beträgt PLN 225,000.

