Airbus
Airbus Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Spain

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Spain bei Airbus beläuft sich auf €53.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Airbuss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
Gesamt pro Jahr
€53.6K
Stufe
Junior
Grundgehalt
€45.4K
Stock (/yr)
€2.1K
Bonus
€6.2K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Airbus?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Airbus in Spain liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €60,630. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Airbus für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Spain beträgt €45,372.

