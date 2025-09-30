Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Airbus reicht von ₹1.23M pro year für L1 bis ₹2.54M pro year für l3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Airbuss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
